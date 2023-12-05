Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) versus George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Critical Analysis

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eurocash and George Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 1 0 0 0 1.00 George Weston 0 0 0 0 N/A

George Weston has a consensus target price of $133.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.66%. Given George Weston’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than Eurocash.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.2% of Eurocash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eurocash and George Weston’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 2.81 George Weston $43.88 billion 0.37 $1.40 billion $7.55 15.68

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than George Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A George Weston 2.45% 11.22% 3.07%

Dividends

Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. George Weston pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. George Weston pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

George Weston beats Eurocash on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart name. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, and manages commercial, residential, tenant, industrial, and office properties. It provides products under the President's Choice, no name, Life Brand, and Farmer's Market brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

