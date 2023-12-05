Piper Sandler Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $105.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.78.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $425,963.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,340 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,338,000 after purchasing an additional 409,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.