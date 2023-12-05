Oppenheimer Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $110.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,340. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Elastic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

