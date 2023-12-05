Oppenheimer Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $110.00

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,340. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Elastic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.