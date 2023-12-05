Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Carvana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.03.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

