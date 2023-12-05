Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,168,000 after acquiring an additional 498,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after buying an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

