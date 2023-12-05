Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $178.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.19.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $382.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after buying an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,404,000 after buying an additional 7,271,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,747,612 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

