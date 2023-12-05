Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Samsara

NYSE:IOT opened at $34.29 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,954,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 767,489 shares in the company, valued at $19,954,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,457,449 shares of company stock valued at $65,657,761. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Samsara by 90,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,137 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

