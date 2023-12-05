Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.33.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.52. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.56 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

