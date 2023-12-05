Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Chewy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.11 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Chewy by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Chewy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Chewy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

