The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $195.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $173.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average of $202.95. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Equifax by 16.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Equifax by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

