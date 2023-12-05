UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.96.

NYSE:PATH opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,782,200. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in UiPath by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

