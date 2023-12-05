UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $24.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.96.

UiPath Stock Up 0.8 %

PATH opened at $25.25 on Friday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,200. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in UiPath by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Creative Planning increased its position in UiPath by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

