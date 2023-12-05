Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.54. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

