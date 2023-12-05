Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $93.04 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 85.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

