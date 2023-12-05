BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $81.46 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

