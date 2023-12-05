Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

