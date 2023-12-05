Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$92.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.78.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4530444 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 72.86%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
