Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TD. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.78.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at C$82.25 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$94.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4530444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

