Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.27.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $40.11 on Friday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 393.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

