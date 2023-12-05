Morgan Stanley Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $48.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

NYSE BK opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 261.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,169,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

