Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $167.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77. The company has a market cap of $382.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

