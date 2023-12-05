BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of BKU opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

