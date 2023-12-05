JMP Securities Cuts Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $140.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.11.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.5 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 356.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.