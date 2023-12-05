Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.78.

ESTC opened at $110.41 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 272.7% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,684,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

