Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRT. Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $99.90 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.74%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $902,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $282,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.