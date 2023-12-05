Boeing (NYSE:BA) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $234.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $174.62 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

