Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.10.

CC stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 182.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $47,013,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

