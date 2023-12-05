Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MLSS opened at $0.82 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

