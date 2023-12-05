Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
MLSS opened at $0.82 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.20.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.