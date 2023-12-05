Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVO. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $452.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.