Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $31.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PagerDuty by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

