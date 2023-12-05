StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LL opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.03. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.
Institutional Trading of LL Flooring
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LL Flooring
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Energy
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.