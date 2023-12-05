StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LL opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.03. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

LL Flooring Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

