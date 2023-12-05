Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE ORI opened at $29.60 on Friday. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

