PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $107.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.89.

PVH Trading Up 4.7 %

PVH opened at $104.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. PVH has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $104.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

