The Goldman Sachs Group Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $128.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.65.

PNC stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

