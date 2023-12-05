Susquehanna Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $60.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Down 0.6 %

Nutanix stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.28. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after purchasing an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.