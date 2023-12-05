Raymond James Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $62.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.17.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Marvell Technology by 55.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

