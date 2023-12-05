Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRVL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.17.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

