XPO (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of XPO from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.57.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 286.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.11. XPO has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

