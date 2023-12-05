Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.85.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

