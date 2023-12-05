Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.