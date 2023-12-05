StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley cut Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Startek stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Startek by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

