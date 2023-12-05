Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of WBS opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

