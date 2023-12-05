Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $572.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $540.00 to $572.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $530.43.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.1 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $486.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

