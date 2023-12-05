UBS Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $575.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $530.43.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $486.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.41 and a 200-day moving average of $425.83. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

