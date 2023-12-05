Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $194.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $215.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $1,699,871.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,197,937.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $715,389.03. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,315,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $1,699,871.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at $27,197,937.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,312 shares of company stock valued at $65,667,082 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $138,509,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,186,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.