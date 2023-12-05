CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

INDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.15. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

