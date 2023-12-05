Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
