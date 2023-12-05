MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.70.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.22.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,512,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,643,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,916,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,304,000 after buying an additional 580,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 939,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

