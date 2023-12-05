Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $875.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $832.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $822.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix has a 1 year low of $640.92 and a 1 year high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,592 shares of company stock worth $4,111,007 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

