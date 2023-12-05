JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.20. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $799,996.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,737 over the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

